Kleros (PNK) Trading Up 36.9% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $44.04 million and $1.63 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002298 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,968,878 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

