Knorr – Bremse (ETR:KBX) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Knorr – Bremse AG (ETR:KBX) were up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €101.58 ($114.13) and last traded at €101.38 ($113.91), approximately 120,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €100.00 ($112.36).

The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion and a PE ratio of 29.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of €96.44 and a 200 day moving average of €90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

