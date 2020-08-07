Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.85.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

ADRNY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 36,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,132. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27. Koninklijke Ahold has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $31.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koninklijke Ahold stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management’s holdings in Koninklijke Ahold were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.