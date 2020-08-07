Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 105,634 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,634 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 1.08% of eHealth worth $27,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $12,097,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in eHealth by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 557,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,565,000 after acquiring an additional 340,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 64,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,855. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.14. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.41.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on eHealth from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on eHealth from $138.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $142,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,133.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577,000.00. Insiders have sold 41,444 shares of company stock worth $5,024,519 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

