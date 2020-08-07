Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 133,417 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,417 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.55% of IAA worth $28,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in IAA by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in IAA by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in IAA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in IAA by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

NYSE:IAA traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 35,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,231. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.52 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of IAA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.