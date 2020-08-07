Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 179,774 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,317,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 179,774 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $35,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.21. 425,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,693,943. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.72.

In other news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

