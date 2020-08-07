Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,345 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.37% of Ciena worth $30,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 401,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 60.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 4.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $54,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $254,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,350 shares of company stock worth $9,361,690 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Ciena stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.90. 71,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,287. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

