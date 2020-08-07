Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 107,185 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,185 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.80% of Varonis Systems worth $22,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,393,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.89.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,139. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,282,249.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,773,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,269,573 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

