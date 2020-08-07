Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.10% of Republic Services worth $25,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $640,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Republic Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 34.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 390,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,036,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.57. 77,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,231. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.29 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

