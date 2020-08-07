Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Equinix were worth $26,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Equinix by 2,166.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total value of $538,579.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,272.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total transaction of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,515. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.40.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $791.67. 6,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $799.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $726.97 and a 200 day moving average of $659.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

