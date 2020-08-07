Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $21.43 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,072 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.15% of CarMax worth $21,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 373.8% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1,173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $206,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $113,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,969 shares of company stock worth $47,627,143 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMX traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.86. The company had a trading volume of 42,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,011. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $103.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

