Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $23.39 Million Stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,474 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.19% of Etsy worth $23,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Etsy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,952 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 47.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Etsy by 402.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Etsy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,531,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,881,000 after purchasing an additional 129,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $73,311.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,311.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,179,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,014 shares of company stock worth $35,163,799 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.66. 181,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,292. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.11, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.36.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.