Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $26.99 Million Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,707 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.89% of Bandwidth worth $26,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAND. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bandwidth by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

Bandwidth stock traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,706. Bandwidth Inc has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -143.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $3,448,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.60, for a total value of $99,876.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,585 shares of company stock worth $16,653,046. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

