Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $27.31 Million Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,638 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.17% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $27,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,114,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $748,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,903 shares of company stock worth $20,599,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.45. The company had a trading volume of 89,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.74.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

