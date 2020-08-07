Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $27.97 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,815 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.37% of Generac worth $27,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at $503,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth about $1,116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Generac by 212.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Generac by 2,123.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,808,000 after purchasing an additional 182,532 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth about $3,075,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.66. The company had a trading volume of 603,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $175.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,140. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

