Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $28.05 Million Stock Holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 116.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,273 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.50% of Inphi worth $28,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Inphi by 51.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Inphi by 42.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inphi by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.87.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $3,299,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,740,579.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $1,103,062.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,561,483.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,034 shares of company stock worth $13,259,860. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPHI traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,093. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -78.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

