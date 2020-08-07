Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $30.35 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $30,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $273,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 945,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

VRSK traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.34. 13,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,399. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $189.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.