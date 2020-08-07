Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $32.27 Million Stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 283,537 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.82% of Natera worth $32,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Natera by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 203.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Natera by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NTRA traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $53.00. 16,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.32. Natera Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $79,722.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,152.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 92,115 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $4,554,165.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 277,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,737,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,722 shares of company stock worth $12,363,808. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Cowen raised their target price on Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra dropped their target price on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

