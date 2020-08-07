Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $56.03 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,798 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $56,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. North American Management Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 68,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $133.11. The company had a trading volume of 143,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average of $119.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock worth $188,121,020. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.