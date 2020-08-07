Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,014 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.13% of AMETEK worth $26,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in AMETEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in AMETEK by 16.4% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 62.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $98.02. 64,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,505.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.