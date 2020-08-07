Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.20% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $25,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.03. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $167,587 and have sold 24,880 shares valued at $5,269,146. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.35.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

