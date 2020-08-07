Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 17,826 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $26,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.82. 2,673,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

