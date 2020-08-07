Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 536,221 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,221 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises approximately 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 1.03% of MasTec worth $34,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 874,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 162,480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in MasTec by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in MasTec by 55.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 986,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 74.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

