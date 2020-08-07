Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 5,713 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $129.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437,863. The company has a market capitalization of $367.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $134.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

