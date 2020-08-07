Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1,911.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $21,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,004 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,400 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $1,350,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,308 shares of company stock worth $5,722,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.31.

TSCO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,357. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $154.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

