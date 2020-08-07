Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.16% of Tyler Technologies worth $22,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $7,287,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,306,433.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $368,781.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,311 shares of company stock valued at $28,564,519. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock traded down $8.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.44. 5,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.17 and a 52 week high of $382.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.92.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

