Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.47% of HollyFrontier worth $22,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.07.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 167,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,368. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

