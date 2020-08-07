Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,857 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.18% of EPAM Systems worth $24,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,537,000 after acquiring an additional 894,171 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 42.6% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after acquiring an additional 347,080 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 163.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 522,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after acquiring an additional 324,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 626,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,271,000 after acquiring an additional 208,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.41. 8,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.07. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $304.80.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.50.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $579,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

