Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 99,669 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,669 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $23,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 86.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in General Mills by 150.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. The stock had a trading volume of 76,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,349. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

