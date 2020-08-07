Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $26,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,979,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,878,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,325 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ICE traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.35. The company had a trading volume of 289,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.53.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.64.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

