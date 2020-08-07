Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $9.02 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, China International Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,249.02.

AMZN opened at $3,225.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,955.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,352.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,605.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

