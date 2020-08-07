Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Shares Up 6.3%

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.05, 305,593 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 455,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRA. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kraton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $355.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 172,094 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kraton in the second quarter worth about $626,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kraton by 15.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in Kraton by 108.7% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 300,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 156,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Kraton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 105,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

