Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KTOS. Benchmark increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.84 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 5,547 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $92,856.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,492 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $124,517.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,285. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $3,152,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.