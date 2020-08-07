Kuende (KUE) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Kuende has a market cap of $141,671.27 and $45.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. Over the last week, Kuende has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuende alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00041343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.78 or 0.05036076 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00051337 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00029981 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013916 BTC.

Kuende Token Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.