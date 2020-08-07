Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 38658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $933.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.19, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.