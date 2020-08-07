Kurt M. Landgraf Sells 29,352 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LPX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 58,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,569. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,674 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,382 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

