Kyber Network Price Tops $1.63 on Top Exchanges (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00013916 BTC on exchanges. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $318.13 million and approximately $113.24 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00041343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $588.78 or 0.05036076 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00051337 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00029981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network (KNC) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,465,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,532,507 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

