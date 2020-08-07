Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.21

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.21 and traded as high as $27.79. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 198,143 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIF. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$24.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.21.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

