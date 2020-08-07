Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) rose 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.97, approximately 11,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 153,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

LBAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The firm has a market cap of $521.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,500 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,011 shares of company stock worth $104,511. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 59.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 52,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,493,000 after acquiring an additional 195,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 166.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 154.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 37,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

