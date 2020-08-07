Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $288,236.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $288,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,074.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Stephen Douglass sold 3,664 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $113,987.04.

Shares of LSCC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.87. 50,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 217.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 118,832 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 79.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,719,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after acquiring an additional 312,452 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSCC. BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

