Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 704,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 694,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 61.4% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Lazard stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. Lazard has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Lazard had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

