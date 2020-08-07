LBRY Credits (LBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.46 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $16.46 million and $2.03 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.41 or 0.01975033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00084707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00191030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00111257 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 681,499,620 coins and its circulating supply is 451,383,037 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.