Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Lear in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.47.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $113.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.20. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

