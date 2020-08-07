LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LGGNY. ValuEngine lowered shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. lowered shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of LGGNY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,120. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.56. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

