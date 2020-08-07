LEG Immobilien’s (LEGIF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEGIF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LEG Immobilien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LEGIF stock traded up $7.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.45. 108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.66. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $147.45.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LEG Immobilien had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 77.82%. The firm had revenue of $234.29 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that LEG Immobilien will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

