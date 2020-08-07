Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.04

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.04 and traded as high as $55.89. Lennar shares last traded at $55.59, with a volume of 301,557 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

