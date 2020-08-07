Lentuo International (OTCMKTS:LASLY) Trading Down 75%

Lentuo International Inc (OTCMKTS:LASLY) shares dropped 75% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 12,211 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 6,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Lentuo International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LASLY)

Lentuo International, Inc provides automobile retail services under the Lentuo brand. The company operates seven franchise dealerships, that offers services on different brands of vehicles, including Audi, FAW-Volkswagen, FAW-Mazda, Shanghai-Volkswagen, Toyota, Chang An-Mazda and GAC-Honda. It offers a wide range of automobile products and services through each of its franchise dealerships.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Lentuo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lentuo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.