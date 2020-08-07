Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lexington Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.74-0.76 EPS.

Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 58,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,772. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

