LHT Price Tops $0.0213 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. In the last week, LHT has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $113.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

