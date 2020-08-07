Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.46, approximately 195,816 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 44,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.47% of Lifeway Foods worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

